Angola One Step to 14th Tittle

The team qualified for the finals of the ongoing competition after beating Tunisia 27-23 at the end of overtime yesterday June 16, 2021 in Yaounde.

Angola is about to live the dream of picking up its 14th title of the Senior Women's Handball Africa Cup of Nations after booking a spot in the final of the 24th edition of the competition yesterday, June 16, 2021. This was thanks to a well merited win against Tunisia 27-23 in a semi-final game at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex which could be described by many as a final before the final. Tunisia put up a tough fight against the almighty Angola.

The first half was a fairly equal game for both sides. Angola opened the scores for the encounter thanks to a seven metre provoked by a defensive error from the Tunisian side. After the goal, goalkeeper Fadia Omrani of Tunisia became more vigilant and saved her side from shots which could be counted as goals. As she did well in the goal post, so did the Tunisian team championed by the likes of Mouna Jlezi, Sondes H. EP, Aya Masri stood tall in the attack and defence. The Tunisian girls successfully got the score to equal each time Angola tried to take the lead. As Angola scored one, so did Tunisia strive to equalise thanks to the tactfulness of the players. Tunisia pressed on causing the Angolan's to commit more fouls. Both sides battled leaving the first half at 12-11 in favour of Tunisia. Goalkeeper Omrani was the architect of the winning gaol at the last seconds of the first half.

The second half saw the Angolan's begin with so much strength. They led the Tunisian team with about three gaols but the North African side was able to equalise. Players like Guialo Isabel and Kassoma Albertina played well for Angola. However, Bernado Natalia did not deliver for the Angolan team. It was really tight for both sides as regular time ended on a 21-21 tie. History was made in the competition as the game became the first to get to overtime. Angola after a hard struggle successfully used the 10 minutes added to get a win. The game ended 27-23 with goalkeeper Fadia Omrani of Tunisia named Most Valuable Player.