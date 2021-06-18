Cameroon: Combating Hate Speech - New Communication Campaign Underway

17 June 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The campaign at fighting against hate speech and xenophobia was launched in Douala on June 16, 2021.

The National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism has come up with a new plan to fight against hate speech and xenophobia. The campaign which was launched by the President of the Commission in Yaounde, was presented to top administrative, traditional and religious authorities as well as Regional Delegates of some ministerial departments, regional council presidents, city mayors and mayors, in a ceremony which took place at the Sawa hotel in Douala on June 16. Also involved are media managers; both public and private, representatives of the civil society and non-governmental organisation as well as other associations.

Work with each group will comprise the presentation of the findings of hate speech and xenophobia in Cameroon and collection of contributions from participants on the theme in terms of identification of causes and suggestion of solutions. The NCPBM delegation also had a working session with the Governor of the Littoral Region, in prelude to the meetings with the different interest groups.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
High-Ranking Islamic State Militant Captured in Mali
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Zambia's Founding President Kenneth Kaunda Dies
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Chinese Firm Accused of Rampant Abuse of Zimbabwe Workers

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X