Cameroon: Combating Hate Speech - New Communication Campaign Underway

The campaign at fighting against hate speech and xenophobia was launched in Douala on June 16, 2021.

The National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism has come up with a new plan to fight against hate speech and xenophobia. The campaign which was launched by the President of the Commission in Yaounde, was presented to top administrative, traditional and religious authorities as well as Regional Delegates of some ministerial departments, regional council presidents, city mayors and mayors, in a ceremony which took place at the Sawa hotel in Douala on June 16. Also involved are media managers; both public and private, representatives of the civil society and non-governmental organisation as well as other associations.

Work with each group will comprise the presentation of the findings of hate speech and xenophobia in Cameroon and collection of contributions from participants on the theme in terms of identification of causes and suggestion of solutions. The NCPBM delegation also had a working session with the Governor of the Littoral Region, in prelude to the meetings with the different interest groups.