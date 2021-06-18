Sudan: More Deaths As Kordofan Witnesses Renewed Tribal Conflict

Kologi — In the past week, the security situation in Kologi in the eastern Nuba Mountains in South Kordofan deteriorated as a result of tribal conflicts with several people being murdered or injured. Security forces did not intervene, Sudanese Human Rights and Development Organisation (HUDO) reported.

According to HUDO, conflict broke out between the Kawahla and Dar Ali tribes when two Kawahla tribesmen were shot dead on their way from Gadier to Kao, not far from Kologi, on June 10. Their fellow tribesmen suspected that the two had been killed by Dar Ali members.

On June 12, another incident took place when a tractor driver from the Kawahla tribe was assaulted and his tractor with its trailer was confiscated by Dar Ali tribesmen.

The following days, Kawahla members killed a Dar Ali man at a market in Kologi and a Kawahla member was murdered by Dar Ali in retaliation.

On June 14, Kawahla tribesmen burnt two houses of Dar Ali tribe families. Then on June 15, a group of armed Dar Ali tribesmen gathered from different areas and invaded a predominantly Kawahla neighbourhood and burnt many of their houses while intensively firing shots in the air.

On their way back, the gunmen killed two Kawahla people and injured three more, who are currently receiving medical treatment at Talodi hospital.

Police and military forces did not intervene according to HUDO.

Last week, Radio Dabanga reported on tribal violence between Dar Ali, Kenana, and Logan tribesmen in Gedir locality, after which the governor declared a State of Emergency and curfew.

South Kordofan has been the site of many robberies and other violent incidents in the past years. In April, Radio Dabanga reported on the deteriorating security situation in the state and the severe lack of police response.

South Kordofan witnessed several protests this year over the rampant insecurity in the region. In January and April, Radio Dabanga reported on a surge in violence and crime in the western parts of South Kordofan. People are particularly frustrated about the lack of police action.

West Kordofan violence

In El Humeira area, east of El Nehoud, at least five people were killed and 12 others were wounded as tribal conflict erupted on Sunday and continued on Monday.

The governor of West Kordofan, Hamid Abdelrahman Saleh, said that that a large security force from North Kordofan assisted to stop the conflicts in a press statement after his meeting with the Deputy Chair of the Sovereignty Council and Head of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti' Dagalo.

The governor also announced that it had been agreed to take the necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of conflicts in the region. In a post on social media, Hemeti said that he had responded to the governor's demands to send additional RSF troupes to the region to "participate in securing citizens, oil areas, and the next agricultural season".