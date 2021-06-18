Gambia: Brikama Utd Edgy to Recuperate in 1st Tier After Elite Utd Conquer

17 June 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Brikama United are nervous to convalesce in the on-going 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) when they clash with Tallinding United in their week-twenty fixture today, Thursday at the Independence Stadium in Bakau at 7 p.m.

The Sateyba boys, slipped to Elite United 2-1 in their last league clash, must beat the Tallinding based-team to maintain their league title ambitions.

The Tallinding based-club will fight to pound Brikama United to fancy their dreams of surviving in the country's top flight league for another season.

Waa Banjul will play against Gambia Ports Authority in the all- Banjul derby match at 9 p.m.

Both sides will fracas to defeat each other to bag the vital three points to improve their status on the league table.

