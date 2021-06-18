Gambia: Elating and Stirring Clashes in 2nd Tier Today

17 June 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League is expected to produce elating and stirring fixtures today, Thursday across venues in the country.

As part of week twenty-three encounters, Team Rihno will play against Gunjur United at the National Technical Centre at Yundum at 4.30 p.m.

Team Rihno will vie to stun Gunjur United after slipping to the Coastal Town boys 3-2 in the first round of the league season.

Gunjur United tussle to flog Team Rihno to complete a duel over the Abuko based-club to increase their chances of gaining promotion to the first division league.

