Gambia: Mansa-Colley Bojang UBS Sweeps Awards At Take-M Dream Spelling Contest

17 June 2021
The Point (Banjul)

Mansa-Colley Bojang Upper Basic School situated in Jalanbang, Kombo South recently emerged victorious in the just concluded Take-M Dream Spelling Competition held at Saint Peter's Technical Junior and Senior Secondary School.

Seventeen schools took part in the keenly contested event sponsored by FBN bank.

Ebrima Saidy, who secured the first prize went home with D25,000; Lynda Ken Joof, second received D15,000; while Yamundaw Fatou Samba, who settled at the third spot went home with D10,000. The winners represented Mansa-Colley Bojang Upper Basic School.

Tunde Muyi Ogundimu, brainchild behind Take-M Dream Spelling Competition spoke highly of the event, which he said, is to ensure quality in the country's education system.

Speaking at the event, Malang Kuyateh, a representative from the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) emphasised the importance of event, which he said, will prepare students both mentally and physically.

Bakary Tambedou, Principal Education Officer at the Region Two Educational Directorate said the significance of the spelling competition is to arm pupils with the requisite skills for their academic future.

After going through what was a keenly contested round, a lot of contestants were eliminated. Most surprisingly 1st, 2nd and 3rd were all from the same school; one of the hidden and unpopular schools made history in this particular event by winning all the prizes.

Malang S. Jabang, head coach who led students from Mansa-Colley Bojang Upper Basic School, expressed delight over the success of his school.

Jabang congratulated his young team for their achievement as well as the proprietor of the School, Muctar Bojang and the entire school administration for their support and words of encouragement.

"Mansa-Colley's ability is far beyond this, we will keep surprising people with our astonishing hidden competency." Malang S. Jabang added.

