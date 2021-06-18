Gambia: KMC Decorates 34 Municipal Police Officers to Various Ranks

Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) recently decorated 34 Municipal Police Officers to various ranks at a ceremony held at the council's main office.

The newly decorated officers were elevated to the ranks of Superintendent, Assistant Superintendent, Chief Inspector, Sub-Inspector and Sergeants.

Malamin Ceesay, Municipal Police Commissioner, said the move was designed to reward outstanding and dedicated staff in recognition of their hard work.

He described the event as 'historic and special' since it is first of its kind.

"This contingent of officers paraded before you for decoration today comprise what we referred to as old conquers. These are the long serving officers of the department who have served for 15 to 20 or more years without the opportunity of enjoying regular promotions. It is therefore befitting and appropriate that they are awarded for this long overdue promotion on account of their perseverance, patience and loyalty to this great institution." he said.

He advised the newly promoted officers to remain committed to their work, to respect chain of command and cultivate the spirit of unity and partnership within their ranks to serve both the municipality and the nation at large.

"When I first assumed the position of mayor of this Municipality, I found the Municipal Police in disarray. At the time, the Kanifing Municipal Police lacked the necessary human resource, mobility, and logistics to function as a viable security entity." said Mayor Bensouda.

In order to improve the safety of communities and create a better system of management and control, Mayor Bensouda said the council revitalised and equipped the Municipal Police to fulfill their duties.

Mayor Bensouda described security as the bedrock in the socio-economic transformation of any society.

"As such, the council has invested in the Kanifing Municipal Police; taking it from a staff of less than 30 officers to over 200 officers today. Also, the capacity of the local police force has been boosted by the provision of logistics, mobility, uniforms and training facilities."

While congratulating the newly decorated officers for their hard work and dedication, he assured that his council would continue to take all necessary steps to ensure that the police receive the much-need support to enable them to fulfill their mandate.

CEO Sainabou Martin Sonko equally congratulated the newly promoted officers on their well-deserved promotion, urging them to reflect on the new challenges that lie ahead.

"I would like to remind you that promotion is an added responsibility that is underpinned by trust from your superiors. Therefore, you should see today's event as a new challenge that requires you to redouble your efforts in the protection of lives and properties within the municipality."

Staff motivation, she added, has been the cornerstone of her reform agenda for the council since she assumed the office of Chief Executive Officer some 15 months ago.

SP Samba Saidy, who spoke on behalf of the decorated officers, thanked Mayor Bensouda and his administration for the move.

"You have made us proud by both motivation and logistics. I could remember years back mobility was a big constraint or a challenge to the Municipal Police, but today it is indeed a different scenario under your good and kind leadership."

