Gambia: Ebrima Darboe Nominated for 2021 Golden Boy Award

17 June 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Gambian international midfielder, Ebrima Darboe is listed amongst the 100 nominated players for the 2021 Golden Boy Award announced by Tuttosports on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old made the list of nominees, having enjoyed a stunning second half of the season with his Italian topflight side Roma.

The midfielder has enjoyed something of a breakthrough campaign this season, making both his Serie A debut and his Europa League debut for his Italian City-based side.

He quickly established himself as a vital player in the Roma starting XI, and showed his immense talent before the end of the season which has made several Premier League club eyeing for him.

The Bakoteh-born player now joined Musa Juwara and Musa Barrow in the list of nominated Golden Boy Award.

Meanwhile, Darboe was recently selected in Scorpions squad and played three of the international friendly matches against Niger, Togo and Kosovo respectively.

