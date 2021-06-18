Gambia: Blaxid Embarks On Road Construction to Save Lives in Nema Jola Kunda

Blaxid, a YouTube channel run by Juliet Yran and Council of African Descendants (COAD) have embarked on a road construction that is expected to save lives in the flood prone Nema Jola Kunda during the rainy season.

The 125 meter road is strategically located in the community of Nema Jola Kunda and links the community to various important social services.

This includes the nearest health facility, the Bundung Maternity and Child Hospital, schools including Nusrat, Charles Jow Memorial Academy, Latrikunda Sabiji Primary School, the market and a host of other important places.

According to residents, three deaths were recorded in the community due to floods. Among them was still birth because the particular road was so bumpy that the pregnant woman could not reach the health facility early leading to the child birth.

In addition to the road construction which is expected to cost about D150,000, Blaxit and COAD donated food items and petrol pumps. According to the chairman of COAD Hatib Kujabi (Adrian Ryan), the four petrol pumps and generators will be used by the community members to draw out water from compounds after heavy rains.

Juliet Ryan, who runs the Blaxit YouTube channel that promotes Gambia and Africa and a founding member of COAD passionately spoke about working together to save lives and get the Gambia we all yearn for.

Nyancho Kubaji as she is fondly called, said the overall objective of the road project was to save lives. She expressed her shock at the various deaths caused by flooding in the community, adding that the road will serve as a pathway that would prevent fatalities that were reported previously.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Construction Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The secretary of the Village Development Committee (VDC), Ebrima Mambureh, expressed his delight and thanks to Blaxit and COAD for the gesture, adding that "the community acknowledges your assistance and in our time of need and we thank your organisation for the generous support."

He spoke on the importance of the road and the water pumps, saying "this will help the community at the time of flood to pump out water out of flooded areas."

The National Assembly Member for Old Yundum Constituency, Abdoulie Ceesay, applauded Balxit and COAD for the gesture. He expressed gratitude for bringing the project to his people, while urging more people to follow suit.

The project including the road construction, food items, water pumps, generators and water tanks will cost nearly D300,000 according to estimates.

Meanwhile, the community of Nema Jola Kunda has called on the authorities to grant citizenship to African descendants.