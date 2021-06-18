Kenya: Lilian Kasait Stuns Obiri to Clinch Maiden Olympic Qualification

Nairobi — Lilian Kasait stunned Rio 2016 silver medalist Hellen Obiri to win the 5,000m race at Kenya's trials for the Tokyo Games on Thursday morning and qualify for the Olympics for the first time in her career.

Kasait, a 2017 World Cross Country Championship bronze medalist stopped the clock in 14mins, 52.18secs to earn a direct qualification to Tokyo, with Obiri finishing second in 14mins, 52.51secs and also earn a place in the plane to Tokyo.

"My only target today was to come and qualify but winning also adds a good feeling to it. It is a very tough field and coming out infront ahead of everyone else is a confident booster. It has been a tough time coming from Prisons training, missing out athletics for a year and then earning this ticket to the Olympics," Kasait said after winning the race.

Obiri, who finished second was content with the ticket and says there is no cause for alarm despite losing two races already this season.

"Qualification was the most important thing and I am happy I got the automatic ticket. It was a very good race and I enjoyed it. Now it is time to go back to training, work and be ready for Tokyo," stated Obiri.

The multiple world champion was engaged in a last lap sprint finish against Kasait. A leading group of almost eight athletes stuck together for most of the race with none willing to kick out in the punishing Nairobi altitude.

But at the bell, Kasait bolted upfront with Obiri following suit, sticking closely to her tail as she waited for an opportune time to strike.

But, while she expected Kasait to bow to pressure, the latter steamed off with some more pace, punching in the kicks and striding forward as Obiri struggled to keep chase. Agnes Tirop was following closely in their shadow.

However, Tirop sustained the pressure and crossed the line top, Obiri second while Tirop was third in 14mins, 53.91secs.