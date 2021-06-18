Liberia: Dillon On His Own

... .As US$15K project rejected

The Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE) has rejected a proposal from Montserrado County Senator, Darius Abraham Dillon.

Since lawmakers received some US$15.000(Fifteen thousand United States Dollars) for what they have titled; "Legislative Engagement fund", there have been pulling over the legitimacy of the fund with some Liberians describing the money as a corrupt cash, while others say the money is a legal one and that the lawmakers should go ahead and use it.

When the hullabaloo about the money heated up, Montserrado County Senator, Abraham Darius Dillon publicly said he was not going to use the money as an individual, but rather give it to the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE) to have it used for the construction of a public library for the citizens of Montserrado County.

But barely 24 hours after the public pronouncement, which was done at a press conference in Monrovia, authorities at the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment rejected it saying such project does not fall within their scope of operations.

In a press release signed by the Communications Director at LACE, the institution said, regulation governing the operations of LACE and the status creating the entity does not allow it to carry out individual projects for legislators outside the structure of an MOU sign between LACE and the Legislator and in line with budget appropriation or the budget process.

LACE however failed to provide details of the MOU.

The institution said the only way such a project can be carried out by them is when it is part of the budget laws. Moreover, once such appropriation is made to LACE through the budget process; such is possible. But anything short of this, it falls outside of its ambit.

Moreover, LACE said receipt of individual project monies from legislators would be contrary to governance norms to which LACE subscribes and would be a marked departure from LACE's practice.

"We regret to inform the Senator that LACE is unable to take receipt of his USD 15,000.00(Fifteen Thousand United States Dollars) check" the release said.

What ANC Political leader, Alexander Cummings says About the Money?

When Dillon received his share of the "controversial" 15 thousand, he wrote on his social media page about it.

The amount issue came to light this week when

The political leader of the Alternative National Congress, Alexander B. Cummings called on law makers to return the money.

In his statement, he described it as stealing while Liberians were suffering.

He said, "Finally, I know that changing our country, and the way we have always done things, believing them to be right when they are wrong, will be difficult. But we will only get the same results of backwardness; mismanagement and corruption, if we do not manage ourselves better, and be more accountable. It means not just doing the right things, but doing them the right way."

With this rejection, it is not known what will be done by Senator Dillon.

When is office was contacted for comments, an official in his office said they have not received any official communication from LACE. "When we do, we will respond appropriately, "the official who declined to me name said.

