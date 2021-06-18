Liberia: Dillon On His Own

17 June 2021
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

... .As US$15K project rejected

The Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE) has rejected a proposal from Montserrado County Senator, Darius Abraham Dillon.

Since lawmakers received some US$15.000(Fifteen thousand United States Dollars) for what they have titled; "Legislative Engagement fund", there have been pulling over the legitimacy of the fund with some Liberians describing the money as a corrupt cash, while others say the money is a legal one and that the lawmakers should go ahead and use it.

When the hullabaloo about the money heated up, Montserrado County Senator, Abraham Darius Dillon publicly said he was not going to use the money as an individual, but rather give it to the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE) to have it used for the construction of a public library for the citizens of Montserrado County.

But barely 24 hours after the public pronouncement, which was done at a press conference in Monrovia, authorities at the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment rejected it saying such project does not fall within their scope of operations.

In a press release signed by the Communications Director at LACE, the institution said, regulation governing the operations of LACE and the status creating the entity does not allow it to carry out individual projects for legislators outside the structure of an MOU sign between LACE and the Legislator and in line with budget appropriation or the budget process.

LACE however failed to provide details of the MOU.

The institution said the only way such a project can be carried out by them is when it is part of the budget laws. Moreover, once such appropriation is made to LACE through the budget process; such is possible. But anything short of this, it falls outside of its ambit.

Moreover, LACE said receipt of individual project monies from legislators would be contrary to governance norms to which LACE subscribes and would be a marked departure from LACE's practice.

"We regret to inform the Senator that LACE is unable to take receipt of his USD 15,000.00(Fifteen Thousand United States Dollars) check" the release said.

What ANC Political leader, Alexander Cummings says About the Money?

When Dillon received his share of the "controversial" 15 thousand, he wrote on his social media page about it.

The amount issue came to light this week when

The political leader of the Alternative National Congress, Alexander B. Cummings called on law makers to return the money.

In his statement, he described it as stealing while Liberians were suffering.

He said, "Finally, I know that changing our country, and the way we have always done things, believing them to be right when they are wrong, will be difficult. But we will only get the same results of backwardness; mismanagement and corruption, if we do not manage ourselves better, and be more accountable. It means not just doing the right things, but doing them the right way."

With this rejection, it is not known what will be done by Senator Dillon.

When is office was contacted for comments, an official in his office said they have not received any official communication from LACE. "When we do, we will respond appropriately, "the official who declined to me name said.

88

Share

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Liberia

More From: New Republic

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
High-Ranking Islamic State Militant Captured in Mali
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Zambia's Founding President Kenneth Kaunda Dies
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Chinese Firm Accused of Rampant Abuse of Zimbabwe Workers

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X