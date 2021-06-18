Kenya: 'New' Beach Volleyball Pair Plot Upset at Olympics Qualifiers

National men's beach volleyball player Brian Melly believes his new partner Enock Mogeni compliments him.

Melly, who normally plays alongside his General Service Unit (GSU) teammate Cornelius Kiplagat, was handed debutant Mogeni as his partner when coach Patrick Owino named his final squad for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics qualifiers on Tuesday.

The other pair has the experienced Ibrahim Oduor and James Mwaniki.

While admitting their partnership is yet to be tested in a competitive game, the GSU setter has welcomed the change with an eye on the sole slot reserved for Africa at the Tokyo Olympics.

"I'm more of a defensive player than offensive. Mogeni has the height and he is a good attacker. His coverage on the court is also good and our combination will hopefully do wonders during the second round of Olympic qualifiers in Morocco," said Melly as the team wrapped up their training sessions Thursday at the Pride Inn Flamingo hotel in Mombasa.

Mogeni equally spoke glowingly of Melly ahead of his debut in beach volleyball.

"This is my first national assignment and expectations are high.I will give my all. I'm a go getter and I'm motivated to represent the country at that stage," said Mogeni.

The team leaves on Friday night for Agadir, Morocco for the event set for June 21-28.

The men's team will compete for the top two slots to qualify for the final round against Botswana, Gambia, Tunisia, Congo, Brazaville, South Africa, Cape Verde, Morocco and Tanzania.

Others are Ghana, Ivory Caost, Mali, Mauritius, Sudan, South Sudan, Togo, Sierra Leone, Niger, Nigeria and Zimbabwe.

Kenya qualified for the second round after finishing second behind Tanzania during the zonal qualifiers held in Uganda last year.

The pair of Gaudencia Makokha and Brackcides Agala as well as Yvonne Wavinya and Phosicah Kasisi will represent the country in women's version.