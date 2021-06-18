Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Goes Digital

Zanu PF Harare province yesterday launched its computer data capturing centre as part of the Revolutionary Party's goal of having a national database to account for its members as well as programmes.

Speaking at the launch of the data centre at the party's provincial headquarters in Harare, Zanu PF Harare province chairman Cde Godwills Masimirembwa said the purpose of the launch was to ascertain the exact number of the party's members.

"This meeting was to launch the computer data capturing of party members throughout Harare Province as directed by the acting National Political Commissar Cde Patrick Chinamasa that we must computerise all our cells and then that information is the basis of forming a national database.

"As Harare Province we purchased new computers and handed them out to each of our six administrative districts to kick start this important process. We have also encouraged our administrative districts to source more computers within their administrative districts.

"I am happy to say that all the administrative districts have a minimum of five computers at their disposal. We are hoping that the computerisation exercise will be done in the shortest time possible but in any event, it should be completed within the next 7 days," said Cde Masimirembwa.

Cde Masimirembwa said as part of meeting their five million target of votes in the 2023 elections, the party in Harare has embarked on a massive recruitment exercise targeting the youth.

"We are on a massive recruitment drive. First of all, we are having great success in Harare because as a party following the footsteps of His Excellency, The President, we are seeking to understand the concerns of the people of Harare, and the concerns of the people of Harare are centred on human settlement issues and income-generating activities".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said that the Youth League was on the ground engaging young people to be part of the Revolutionary Party.

"Our Youth League is out there in full force engaging at a level which is consistent with the dynamics of Covid-19 protocols but engaging our youths particularly those in O' Levels and those in Lower Six and Upper Six in terms of inculcating the ideology of the party and the values of the party, history of the liberation struggle, why Zanu PF is the party of choice for every Zimbabwean.

"It is a party that brought independence, particularly when you trace our history from the first Chimurenga. All those are morale-boosting activities in which our Youth League is involved in. We are confident that we will have the majority of the youths on the side of Zanu PF because history and the future are on the side of Zanu PF," Cde Masimirembwa said.