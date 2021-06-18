Gambia: Former Employee Claims Over D10 Million From Gam Petroleum Company

Modou Lamin Sanneh, a former security manager and trainer at the Gam Petroleum Storage Facility limited, has sued the company for unlawful termination of his contract.

Sanneh is claiming for ten million and seventy thousand seven hundred and seventy-eight dalasi from the company he has been working from 2010 to 2019 when his service was terminated.

Appearing before the Industrial Tribunal on Wednesday, Sanneh testified that he was employed in 2010 as a security trainer and he rose through the ranks to co-head the security manager posted at the Banjul deport. He said he was transferred to Mandinary deport in the same capacity.

His employment contract as a security trainer dated 18th June 2010 was admitted into the records. Also, his employment contract dated 12th January 2011 as a security manager was tendered and admitted into evidence.

The case was adjourned to the 7th and 8th July 2021, 3 pm for the continuation of prosecution witness one's examination-in-chief.