Gambia: IEC Registers 376, 092 Voters in 19 Days

Burning IssuesJune 17, 20The Independent Electoral Commission has issued a press release stating that it has registered three hundred and seventy-six thousand and ninety-two (376, 092) voters in 19 days since the commencement of the general voter registration.

The number of women registered since 29th May 2021 is 214, 626 while that of men stands at 161, 466.

The commission is targeting to register a million people within 45 days for the 2021 presidential election, the 2022 national assembly elections and 2023 local government elections.

"All qualified Gambians are urged to apply for a new voter's card at the registration centre of their place of residence or birth rather than going to a registration centre other than where they love or were born," the commission urged.

In 2011 voter list, the commission registered 886, 578 people in the country.