Gambia Records One New Covid-19 Related Death, Eight New Cases

17 June 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Gambia has registered one new COVID-19 related death on Wednesday 16th June 2021, bringing the total number of deaths since 16th March 2020, to one hundred and eighty-one.

The deceased is a 73-year-old man with comorbidity of sarcoidosis and was admitted in one of the COVID-19 treatment centres.

On the same day, eight new cases were registered taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to six thousand and twenty-four. Fifty percent of the cases tested for reasons of travelling while 40% were detected through routine respiratory disease surveillance systems. The newly confirmed cases consist of four males and four females with ages ranging from 23-70 years.

This is the 329th National Situation Report since the confirmation of the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020. Currently, there are two people in hotel quarantine and sixteen active cases.

Modou Njai, the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health, said out of a total of eight hundred and one new laboratory test results received from the Medical Research Council and from the National Public Health Lab., eight tested positive, representing a 1.0% positivity test rate; that two new COVID-19 patients were newly discharged from treatment centres, while three were discharged at least 10 days from the day they tested positive, but evaded institutional isolation; that one COVID-19 patient is currently on oxygen therapy, while twenty four new contacts have been traced and are being monitored.

