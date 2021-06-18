Gambia: The Attorney General and Minister of Justice Promises to Bring the Draft Constitution Back to National Assembly

The Attorney General And Minister Of Justice Promises To Bring The Draft Constitution Back To National Assembly

In an answer to a question raised by the member for Banjul North on what is next for the Constitution Promulgation Bill that was rejected by the National Assembly during the second reading, the Minister of Information, deputising for the Attorney General said that they are discussing whether to bring the original draft to the National Assembly or an amended version.

The Minister was asked to clarify whether he meant to make mention of a Bill rather than a draft Constitution, by the member for SerreKunda, who further made reference to the Standing Orders which holds that it is out of order to attempt to reconsider any specific question upon which the Assembly has taken decision unless it is rescinded. The Minister was asked whether they have developed a knowledge base on how to bring back the Bill. The Minister indicated that the technical aspect of the question would be referred to the Attorney General for further consideration.

The National Assembly is likely to go back to the question of how to rescind the decision that was already taken on the Bill. The first effort by the member for Serre Kunda was obstructed. Now, we are heading in the same direction again. This is taking one step forward and two steps backward. The future will tell whether we will move forward to do the unavoidable or allow everything to fade away into thin air.