Eritrea: Support to Families of Martyrs

Asmara, 17 June 2021- The Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare branch in the Central region reported that from 2004 to 2020 over 1 billion and 430 thousand Nakfa has been disbursed in support of families of martyrs.

Mr. Tedros Fesehaye, head of Social Welfare branch in the region, said that on top of the Government's regular financial support to families of martyrs, nationals inside the country and abroad contributed about 2 million Nakfa and was disbursed to disadvantaged families.

Mr. Tedros went on to say that vocational training programs have also been organized to equip families of martyrs with skills with a view to enable them become self-supportive and productive members of the society.

Mr. Tedros said that supporting families of martyrs is not to be left to Government only and called on every citizen to reinforce participation and contribution.