Eritrea: National General Examination Commences

17 June 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 17 June 2021- Grade 8 National General Examination has commenced Yesterday, 16 June.

According to Mr. Dini Mohammed, from the Ministry of Education, the exam is being conducted in 5 subjects and will continue until 18 June.

Mr. Dini also said that the exam is being conducted in 402 exam centers as well as in the Eritrean community school in the Sudan in which over 50 thousand students including 47.2% females, are participating.

The participants include students who have completed grade eight as well as members of the Eritrean Defense Forces who have been attending evening schools.

It is to be recalled that last year the National Examination has been postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

