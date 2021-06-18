Sierra Leone: Police Witness Testifies in Regent Murder Case

Detective Sergeant 5792 Abdul Dumbuya attached to the Mountain Division has on Monday 14th June, 2021, testified against four accused persons who were charged in connection with the Regent alleged murder.

The accused persons, Ibrahim Koroma alias TBK, Augustine Joseph Alie, Alhaji Kamara alias force and Alfred Mbayo, were before Magistrate Sahr Kekura at the Freetown Magistrate Court No. 1 on Pademba Road on one count of murder.

Police alleged that the accused persons on Thursday 22nd April, 2021, at Guma gate, Regen, murdered one Kebbie Sawaneh.

Testifying in court, Detective Sergeant Abdul Dumbuya said he recognized all the accused persons as well as the deceased in question.

The witness recalled on Friday 23rd April, 2021, at around 1400 hours, while he was on duty at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), a case and inquiry file of wounding with intent which resulted into murder was handed over to him from Regent Police Post, together with all accused persons to continue investigation.

He continued that the case and inquiry file contained voluntary caution statement of the second accused persons plus an abstract report of a case of wounding.

Detective Dumbuya added that he obtained statement from the complainant (Alimamy Thoronka) and three witnesses.

He continued that on the 23rd April, 2021, himself and Detective Sergeant 10601 Marcathy A.J further interviewed the 2nd accused.

He further testified that himself and Detective Sergeant 10749 Conteh M. M later interviewed the 3rd and 4th accused persons and their statement was witnessed by Dsgt 10749 Conteh M.M, who signed as the recorder.

He said he and the scene of crime officer, Detective Sergeant 9546 Conteh H, and the deceased elder brother, visited the scene of crime at Guma gate, Motomeh in Regent, where the accused persons allegedly beat up the deceased.

He also disclosed that when they returned to the station, he sent a request to the government pathologist for the deceased to be examined.

"At 10 am on the same day, at the Connaught Hospital Mortuary, the government consultant pathologist, Professor Babatunde Duduyemi, conducted a post-mortem examination on the deceased in my presence and the scene of crime officer, Sergeant 9546 Conteh H. While the pathologist was conducting the post-mortem, Sergeant Conteh took snap shots of the deceased," he testified.

He also testified that after the post-mortem, a certificate of the cause of death was handed over to him, and on the same date, 26th April,2021, Sergeant Dumbuya and Sergeant 10740 Conteh M.M interviewed the 1st accused.

On the 27th April 2021, he and Detective Sergeant 10740 interviewed the third accused, and the caution statement was tendered in court.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Keikura remanded all the accused persons and adjourned the matter to Wednesday 16th June 2021.