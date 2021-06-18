Egypt: Sisi Affirms Support to Efforts to Boost Egypt-Saudi Trade and Investments

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi affirmed full support for efforts to boost trade exchange and joint investment projects between Egypt and Saudi Arabia in various development fields to serve the benefit of the two countries, underlining the government's keenness to communicate regularly with the Saudi investors to back their businesses in the Egyptian market.

This came during his meeting Thursday 17/6/2021 with visiting Saudi Minister of Commerce and acting Minister of Media Majid Bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, with Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala el Saeed, Minister of Trade and Industry Nevine Gamea, Saudi Ambassador in Cairo Osama al Nugali and Chairman of the Egyptian-Saudi Business Council Bandar al Amri in attendance.

According to presidential spokesman Bassam Radi, Sisi asked his guest to convey his best regards to King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, praising the strong history-honored bilateral relations on all levels and affirming Egypt's firm position on supporting the security and stability of the Saudi kingdom, which it regards as part of its own national security.

For his part, the minister conveyed to President Sisi the greetings of the Saudi leadership. Underscoring the strength and uniqueness of the relationship between the two sisterly countries, he praised Egypt's pivotal role in the region and described it as a main pillar of security and stability in the Arab world.

He praised as well the comprehensive development that Egypt is witnessing under the leadership of president Sisi, noting that the country's economic reforms have helped in ameliorating its investment and business environment.

Hailing the major projects being implemented nationwide and the diverse and promising investment opportunities Egypt is offering in diverse sectors, he said that the remarkable improvement in all aspects of life in the country has encouraged Saudi businessmen to increase their investments in its market.

Talks between the two sides took up ways to support the Egyptian-Saudi Business Council and enhance its important role in increasing communication and interaction between businessmen in the two countries, according to the spokesman.