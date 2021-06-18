Egypt: PM Receives UCLG Delegation

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly asserted Egypt's full commitment to everything that elevates the African continent within the framework of achieving (Africa Agenda 2063).

Egypt endeavors to put all its experiences in the service of sisterly African countries as development and investment are the basis for facing the challenges of illegal migration, extremism and terrorism, the Prime Minister said here Thursday 17/6/2021 during a meeting with Mohamed Boudra, the President of United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG).

The meeting was attended by Jean Pierre Mbassi, the Secretary-General of the United African Cities and Local Governments Organization, Eugene Wamalwa, the Minister of Local Authorities of Kenya, and Makura Dau Coulibaly, the President of the Elected Local Women Network, and a number of members of the Executive Council of the United African Cities and Local Governments Organization, in the presence of Minister of Local Development Mahmoud Shaarawy, and the Governor of Cairo Khaled Abdel Aal. The meeting was held on the occasion of the signing of an agreement between Egypt and the "UCLGA" organization on the establishment of the headquarters of the Organization's Regional Office for North Africa in Cairo.

Madbouly reviewed Egypt's accomplishments at the urban and development levels, especially with regard to its construction boom and infrastructure upgrades, stressing Egypt's full readiness to put its experiences in this field to serve African cities.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, after assuming the presidency in 2014, laid out a clear plan to bring about development for Egypt in all fields and paid special attention to the infrastructure as being the basis of development, he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Egypt Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He pointed out that the giant road network, the construction of new axes and bridges, the duplication of the navigational line of the Suez Canal, the rehabilitation of the current road network, the construction of the Suez Canal tunnels, the rehabilitation of slums, and dozens of other projects and new cities, are examples of that developmental approach.

Egypt is currently witnessing the establishment of 20 new cities and the refurbishing of old cities, mainly Cairo, which is witnessing a real boom in development felt by all its residents, in addition to the construction of a road network that exceeded 7,000km of high-quality roads, which have contributed to raising the road quality index in Egypt to 19th place globally, and contributed significantly to saving time and effort and facilitating investment, he added.

Madbouly expressed Egypt's full support for hosting the next session of the African Cities Summit in Kisumu, Kenya, asserting that Egypt is pleased to host the session that follows.

The Prime Minister stressed that "the selection of Cairo to host the 25th Executive Council of the African Cities and Local Governments Organization is a source of pride for us in the week of African events in Egypt," pointing to his participation in the opening of the first forum of heads of investment bodies in Africa, which Egypt hosted in the city of Sharm El-Sheikh a few days ago. Cairo hosted the meetings of the Fifth Conference of the Supreme Constitutional Courts in Africa, which is organized annually by the Egyptian Constitutional Court with the aim of enhancing our capabilities to achieve justice and support the security and stability of our societies, he noted.