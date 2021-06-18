Egypt: FM - Egypt Among First Contributors to UN Peacekeeping Forces

17 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Thursday 17/6/2021 Egypt is among the first countries that contributed to UN peacekeeping forces, citing its participation in the 1960 peacekeeping force in Congo.

Addressing a ceremony on the occasion of the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers, Shoukry said Egypt took part over the past few years in several peacekeeping missions in Africa, Asia, Latin America and Europe.

Now, there are more than 3,000 Egyptian male and female peacekeepers serving under the umbrella of the United Nations, he said.

He expressed happiness over taking part in such ceremonies that aim at honoring male and female peacekeepers who are on the frontlines in many fights.

He reiterated Egypt's commitment to the UN Charter and to fostering cooperation with all partners to promote international peace and stability.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
High-Ranking Islamic State Militant Captured in Mali
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Zambia's Founding President Kenneth Kaunda Dies
Kenya's Economy Joined at The Hip With China - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X