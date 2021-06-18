Egypt: FM - Egypt Among First Contributors to UN Peacekeeping Forces

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Thursday 17/6/2021 Egypt is among the first countries that contributed to UN peacekeeping forces, citing its participation in the 1960 peacekeeping force in Congo.

Addressing a ceremony on the occasion of the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers, Shoukry said Egypt took part over the past few years in several peacekeeping missions in Africa, Asia, Latin America and Europe.

Now, there are more than 3,000 Egyptian male and female peacekeepers serving under the umbrella of the United Nations, he said.

He expressed happiness over taking part in such ceremonies that aim at honoring male and female peacekeepers who are on the frontlines in many fights.

He reiterated Egypt's commitment to the UN Charter and to fostering cooperation with all partners to promote international peace and stability.