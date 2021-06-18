Egypt, Germany Probe Cooperation in Providing Covid-19 Vaccines

Minister of Health and Population Dr Hala Zayed conferred Thursday 17/6/2021 with German Minister of State at the Ministry of Development Cooperation Maria Flaxpart on joint cooperation, within the framework of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's directives, in communicating with the concerned authorities in various world countries to cooperate in the field of providing vaccines against the Covid-19.

The two sides discussed in a videoconference meeting means of boosting cooperation between Egypt and Germany in manufacturing vaccines against the virus, Assistant Health Minister and Spokesman for the health ministry Dr Khaled Megahed said.

Egypt is the first country in Africa to start locally manufacturing a coronavirus vaccine, thanks to its national pharmaceutical companies that have played a vital role in manufacturing vaccines and serums over the past decades, the minister said, as quoted by Megahed.

Fruitful cooperation with the German side is necessary to expand the production of vaccines, through cooperation between vaccine manufacturers in Germany and national and international companies in Egypt, she said.

She also confirmed Egypt's support for increasing investments in the field of vaccine production which contributes to supporting efforts aimed at providing vaccines to millions of peoples around the world, especially in Africa.

The World Health Organization sent experts in September to evaluate production lines at factories of the Holding Company for Biopharmaceuticals and Vaccines "Vaccera", which actually began manufacturing the vaccine in cooperation with the Chinese company Sinovac, she said, noting that Egypt is in the process of producing the first 2 million doses and plans to produce a total of 40 million doses of the vaccine by the end of this year, he said.

She briefed the German side on the mechanism of vaccination of citizens in Egypt, within the framework of the exchange of experiences between countries, explaining that the system applied to obtain the vaccine starts with the registration of citizens, identifying priority groups, distributing them to centers designated to receive the vaccine and informing them of the exact date and place of receiving it via SMS.

The ministry also provides vaccinations for the elderly and people who are unable to move through a vaccination at home service or mobile clinics, he said.

The German minister praised Egypt's efforts in confronting the pandemic and providing vaccines to citizens, as well as the executive steps it has taken to manufacture the vaccine locally.

She stressed the importance of cooperation between Egypt and Germany in providing vaccines and overcoming challenges facing production, so as to contribute to accelerating fair distribution of the vaccine among the people, he added.