Egypt: PM Follows Up Efforts to Develop Maritime Transport System to Facilitate Trade With African States

17 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Dr Mostafa Madbouli said Thursday 17/6/2021 the government is highly concerned with developing maritime transport as it directly impacts Egyptian exports in terms of providing regular navigation lines and activating exportation especially with the African states.

During a meeting held to follow up upgrading the maritime transport sector and facilitating maritime trade transport between Egypt and the African states, the prime minister said the state is fully aware of the importance of the transport and freight file as key elements in enhancing Egypt's exports.

Minister of Transport Kamel el Wazir said the ministry has planned a number of projects that aim at facilitating the movement of passengers and goods with the African states through promoting a multimodal transport network.The projects include developing Egyptian ports and state-owned maritime companies, he pointed out.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

