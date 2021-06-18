Egypt: GIS Chief Probes With Haftar Libyan Army's Efforts to Achieve Stability, Fight Terror

Chief of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service (GIS) Abbas Kamel had talks with commander of the Libyan National Army Khalifa Haftar during his current visit to Libya upon directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

GIS chief expressed to Haftar Egypt's appreciation of the efforts of the Libyan army to achieve national stability and the sacrifices it is making during its war against terrorism.

He reiterated Egypt's support to Libya in its efforts for restoring stability, praising the role of the Libyan military institutions in securing the the country's political gains and the planned general elections.

For his side, Haftar hailed the key role played by Egypt and President Sisi to render his country's efforts for restoring peace and stability successful.