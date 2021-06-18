Nigeria: Okagbare Breaks Personal 100M Record for 8th National Title

Nigeria's queen of the track, Blessing Okagbare has again shown she is the best Nigerian sprinter at the moment after she stormed to a 10.63 seconds finish to win the women's 100m title at the Yaba College of Technology Sports Complex in Lagos yesterday.

The 32 year old Olympics, World and Commonwealth Games medalist who participated in her eighth National 100m race pulled clear of Endurance Ojokolo to become the second most decorated sprinter after Mary Onyali who won 11 titles.

Okagbare's 10.63 seconds finish is the fastest time ever in the national championship and the 2014 Commonwealth Games double sprint gold medal winner said she is in great form ahead of the delayed 2020 Olympic Games.

Another US-based athlete, Rosemary Chukwuma finished second in 11.07 while National Sports Festival winner, Grace Nwokocha finished third in 11.11 seconds.

Other opening day results saw Fatoyinbo Gbenga and Fadekemi Olude winning the 20km Race Work for both men and women respectively.

Meanwhile, Enoch Adegoke has recorded a new Personal best of 10.00s (+1.2) to win the men's 100m.

Following this feat, Adegoke who was the bookies favourite to usurp Usheoritse Itsekiri as the defending Champion has also qualified for the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games.

The 2019 African Junior Champion was in ecstatic mood when the clock stopped at exactly 10.05s in the semis, but his joy was cut short when it was rounded up to 10.06s.

On the outer lane, defending champion from 2019, Itsekiri came through for 2nd, while Godson Brume finished 3rd and Ogunlewe placed 4th.