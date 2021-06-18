Zimbabwe: Us$90 000 Vanishes From Car

18 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)

A Harare man lost US$90 000 and a CZ pistol to thieves at Marimba Shopping Centre on Tuesday, after he parked his vehicle before buying some refreshments.

It is still not clear whether the man had locked his vehicle or not since there were no signs of a break-in.

Police say after buying some refreshments, the man and his friend drove to Norton before returning to the shopping centre to drop the friend. He then drove to his house in Emerald Hill at around 7pm.

That is when he noticed that the satchel that contained the cash and pistol was missing.

Police said coincidentally, on the same day at around 2pm, a man who was walking found the satchel after it was dumped near the gate at Milton Park Police Station.

The satchel only had the pistol while the cash was missing.

Investigations are in progress.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

He urged citizens to be responsible when carrying large sums of money.

"Police in Harare are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of theft in which a CZ pistol with a magazine of seven rounds and US$90 000 cash were stolen on June 15, 2021 at Marimba Shopping Centre, Belvedere.

"The CZ pistol with a magazine of seven rounds was later found dumped in Milton Park. Investigations are in progress," he said.

The theft comes as police are investigating cases in which two women lost over US$16 800 to armed robbers in Chitungwiza and Beitbridge in separate incidents.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
High-Ranking Islamic State Militant Captured in Mali
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Zambia's Founding President Kenneth Kaunda Dies
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Economy Joined at The Hip With China - Report
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X