Cameroon: University of Bamenda - Promoting Anglo-Saxon Culture Through Teaching

A sound and world class university system in place in UBa ensures quality assurance, excellence and principles that reflect the bilingual nature of the country.

The University of Bamenda, UBa, as a public institution created just a decade ago, prides itself not only as the largest State university because it has the highest number of establishments among all the State universities, but also because it is one of two Anglo-Saxon universities in Cameroon that strongly demonstrates government efforts to promote the Anglophone culture.

The Charter of UBa requires that it develops its training programme open to all Cameroonians and citizens of other countries who desire to study in a system of education organised along an Anglo-Saxon tradition. In line with this, English is the language of instruction, and considering that students are within a bilingual context, that edifies the bilingualism in Cameroon by having institutions that can use one of the national languages as a primordial language of instruction. In this light, UBa also has programmes in bilingual training. "We have programmes that run bilingual training; for example, Bilingual Letters in the Higher Teachers Training College, ENS. So, speaking French in our campus is not a taboo as people may misrepresent the Anglo-Saxon nature of the University of Bamenda. We are also planning to have language training this year, especially to elevate the ability of our colleagues who don't express themselves well in English to such a point. At the same time, it will also benefit some of our colleagues who will definitely want to improve their ability to express themselves in the French language," Prof Emmanuel Suh Cheo, Deputy Vice Chancellor in Charge of Teaching, Professionalisation and Implementation of New Technologies and Information and Communication Technologies, told CT over the weekend.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Secondly, it is UBa's tradition since its creation on December 14, 2010, to ensure that everything that is done starts from the grassroots, so every programme of the University in these 12 Faculties and Schools commences from the department. He underscored that there is no decision, academic in nature, that is goes from the Vice-Chancellor's office, it builds from the base up. The bottom-up approach in pedagogy is a typical approach that is highly adopted in the great English-speaking universities in the world, be they in the United States, in Britain or in Germany and the University of Bamenda is very careful about that. To ensure that Anglo-Saxon nature of the university is actually respected and culture promoted, all pedagogic decisions that are made start from the department, transit through the establishment to a special committee called the Committee of Deans and Directors, which ensures that there must be a feedback between management and those who are the grassroots before the Senate of the University can approve any programme.

These measures promote first of all its identity as an Anglo-Saxion university enshrined in the law that created it and also ensures that the University does not lose sight of the fact that it is a national institution that embraces other aspects of civilisation of different cultures across the country.

The professor lauds it for breeding a culture of harmony on campus, keeping open dialogue and putting students' interest at every point in time at the centre of everything they do.