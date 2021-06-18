Nigeria: Commission Expresses Shock Over Parents' Attitude to Rape Cases

The National Human Rights Commission, Ebonyi State office, has expressed shock at the attitude of some parents and family in pursuing rape cases against their daughters or wards.

The commission, which called for a change of attitude among parents, noted that such acts have hindered the prosecution of some of the cases brought before them.

The state Coordinator of the Commission, Mr. Onyekachi Okorie, cited the recent case of a 51-year-old man who allegedly raped an eight-year-old girl.

He noted that the commission came across the incident via a post on the Child Protection Network's WhatsApp forum detailing the alleged abominable act and immediately swung into action.

He expressed disappointment that parents of the victim and relatives of the suspected culprit were clamouring for the release of the suspect and opposing proper investigation of the matter and possible prosecution.

He said, "Our greatest challenge is that the parents of the girl, who is the victim, and relatives of the suspect, are pleading with the Commission to close the case so that the families of both parties can go and settle at home. This has been the situation in many cases but we are determined not to let the alleged culprit go free".

Okorie charged parents to cooperate with the law enforcement agents and the state Ministry of Justice to avoid being charged with conspiracy or aiding and abetting crime against a minor.