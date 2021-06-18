Nigeria: Anambra Governorship - APC Clears 14 Aspirants As Ubah Picks YPP Ticket

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared 14 aspirants for its primary poll ahead of the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra state.

The 14 aspirants are; a former National Auditor of the party, Dr. George N. Moghalu; Sen. Andy Uba; Nwokafor Amobi Daniel; Hon. Paul Izuchukwuorajiaka and Chief Edozie Madu.

Others are; Dr. Chidozie Wilson Nwankwo; Mr. Maxwell S. C. Okoye; Col. AVC. Geoff Onyejegbu; Hon. Azuka Uche Okwuosa; Onwa Ikeobasi Mokelu; Igwebuikeifeanyi Hygers; Godwin C Okonkwo (Rev.); Beneth Chukwuogo Etiaba and Onunkwo Johnbosko Obinna.

Meanwhile, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who represents Anambra South in the National Assembly, has emerged as the candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) for the governorship election.

Briefing journalists after he was declared the party's candidate by YPP national leadership in Abuja on Thursday, Ubah expressed confidence that his party would give other contenders a hot chase and beat them mercilessly.