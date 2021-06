The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday said 14 out of 18 political parties have nominated 472 candidates for 68 elective positions in next year's Area Councils Election in the FCT.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said in Abuja at the second quarterly meeting with political parties on the resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) scheduled to commence later this month across the country.