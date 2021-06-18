Zimbabwe: Condolences Pour in for Boxing Guru Ndlovu

18 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga-

THE Zimbabwe boxing fraternity was plunged into mourning yesterday following the death of veteran boxing coach, Philip "Striker" Ndlovu.

Ndlovu died yesterday morning in Makokoba, Bulawayo.

He was 66.

He is credited with moulding some big names in local boxing.

They include former World Boxing Association Pan African heavyweight champion, Thamsanqa Dube.

Former World Boxing Federation Africa heavyweight title holder, Elvis "Bulawayo Bomber" Moyo, Fredrick Chisoro, Ambrose Mlilo and Sipho Moyo, also passed through his hands.

Ndlovu was the founder of Tshaka Boxing Club.

"It is with great sadness that we learnt of the death of renowned boxing coach, Philip 'Striker" Ndlovu," the Zimbabwe Boxing and Wrestling Control Board said.

"(He was) a man with a very big heart, and an unflinching passion, for the sport of boxing. He fits perfectly well, among the greatest coaches to emerge out of this country and his contributions towards sport, and community development, will forever be cherished.

"It is sad that we have lost a man, who has given so much to the game of boxing and dedicated the greatest part of his life, to the development of the youth.

"Even at the height of his illness, he remained resolute and his love of the game of boxing was unflinching, and unparalleled. His death is a huge blow to the boxing fraternity, and the country, as whole. He left us at a time, when his services were more critical, as we looked towards reviving the game of boxing in all parts of the country.

"He leaves an indelible mark in boxing."

Mourners are gathered at Ejingeni Flats, in Makokoba, Bulawayo.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
High-Ranking Islamic State Militant Captured in Mali
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Zambia's Founding President Kenneth Kaunda Dies
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Economy Joined at The Hip With China - Report
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X