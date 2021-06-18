Zimbabwe: Condolences Pour in for Boxing Guru Ndlovu

THE Zimbabwe boxing fraternity was plunged into mourning yesterday following the death of veteran boxing coach, Philip "Striker" Ndlovu.

Ndlovu died yesterday morning in Makokoba, Bulawayo.

He was 66.

He is credited with moulding some big names in local boxing.

They include former World Boxing Association Pan African heavyweight champion, Thamsanqa Dube.

Former World Boxing Federation Africa heavyweight title holder, Elvis "Bulawayo Bomber" Moyo, Fredrick Chisoro, Ambrose Mlilo and Sipho Moyo, also passed through his hands.

Ndlovu was the founder of Tshaka Boxing Club.

"It is with great sadness that we learnt of the death of renowned boxing coach, Philip 'Striker" Ndlovu," the Zimbabwe Boxing and Wrestling Control Board said.

"(He was) a man with a very big heart, and an unflinching passion, for the sport of boxing. He fits perfectly well, among the greatest coaches to emerge out of this country and his contributions towards sport, and community development, will forever be cherished.

"It is sad that we have lost a man, who has given so much to the game of boxing and dedicated the greatest part of his life, to the development of the youth.

"Even at the height of his illness, he remained resolute and his love of the game of boxing was unflinching, and unparalleled. His death is a huge blow to the boxing fraternity, and the country, as whole. He left us at a time, when his services were more critical, as we looked towards reviving the game of boxing in all parts of the country.

"He leaves an indelible mark in boxing."

Mourners are gathered at Ejingeni Flats, in Makokoba, Bulawayo.