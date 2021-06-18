Zimbabwe: Clubs Splash $15m in Chibuku Super Cup

SIX travelling teams, in the Chibuku Super Cup, have spent, at least, $15 million in the first round of the knockout tournament, among themselves.

The cluster tournament got underway on May 22 in four cities - Harare, Bulawayo, Mutare and Zvishavane.

And, half-a-dozen clubs, have been travelling from their bases, for the games, in other cities.

Army sides, Black Rhinos and Cranborne Bullets, are in Group 3, which is based in Mutare.

The two Harare clubs have played three games each in Manicaland.

Black Rhinos secretary-general, Edward Mutukwa, said they have already used in excess of $1.8 million, in the first round, of the tournament.

"We camp in Mutare for a single day before matches and, for the three games we have played, we have had to return just after the games," said Mutukwa.

"We are expecting to use around $3.5 million, by the time we finish all our group matches.

"So, we have already used half that amount so far in transport, camping and other expenses.

"We hope that we will do well in the tournament."

What Black Rhinos have used is almost the same as what their sister club, Cranborne Bullets, have poured into their commitments.

"The tournament is very exciting. As a new club in the league, we feel we have done very well, and we are looking forward to performing well in this competition," said club chairman, Douglas Gwite.

"Logistically, well we have used close to $1.8 million, in the first three games, and we expect to use about double that amount, at the close of group business."

Another newcomer Whawha, who are playing in Group 4, which is based in Zvishavane, have used around $140 000, in the tournament so far.

The Gweru based side have travelled the 240-kilometre journey, to and from Zvishavane, each time they have played.

They were struggling to foot the accommodation costs in the mining town. Whawha secretary-general, Innocent Makoni, said his team have had to travel back home, each time they play, because of the financial challenges they were facing.

"We have never camped in Zvishavane, every time we play, because we do not have sponsorship," said Makoni.

"We have used about US$550 each time we travel to Zvishavane.

"The tournament is very exciting and we hope to reorganise and do well in the second phase so that we reach some late stages."

Like Black Rhinos and Cranborne Bullets, ZPC Kariba have made it a point they travel back to Kariba, after every game they play, in Harare.

They travel to the capital on the eve of every match.

They have already played five games.

Although their media team, led by Fadzai Chisveto, were yet to answer the questions sent to them by The Herald last week, ZPC Kariba have used around $2million, in the games they have played, so far.

"We have received your questions and we forwarded them to the bosses who are yet to come back to us," said Chisveto.

Former champions, Triangle and Ngezi Platinum, are both in the same group with Whawha and FC Platinum.

They have travelled about 3325 kilometres, in the three games they have played, and could have used close to $3.9 million, between themselves.

However, both clubs could not reveal the actual figures.

Triangle chairman, Lovemore Matikinyidze, said his team has already "sent a plea" to PSL, to look at the figures involved.

Ngezi Platinum Stars chief executive, Nyasha Kadenge, said her team were not in a position to share such inhouse information.

However, estimates show Triangle could have used about $1.6 million, so far in this tournament, while the Mhondoro team may have used close to $2.3 million.

The winners of the 2021 Chibuku Super Cup will get US$75 000, at the prevailing bank rate of the United States dollar to the Zimbabwe dollar, in prize money.

Runners-up will walk away with US$50 000 and the two losing semi-finalists will each get US$25 000 while losing quarter-finalists will get US$15 000.

The 10 teams that fail to go past the group stages will each receive US$7 000.