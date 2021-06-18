Zimbabwe: Involve Children in Fashion Designing - Stylist

Unheralded upcoming stylist comes fashion designer Laura Tinovimbanashe Chimedza who recently rebranded the popular fashion label, Laura Ellcy Fashions says fashion knows no age or creed, hence the need to include children in the designing process.

Laura Ellcy Fashions which used to cater for wedding and men's wear has rebranded to focus on toddlers and children from 3 years.

The fashion stylist who has worked with many reputable celebrities, musician, diplomats and fashionistas said in an interview that it was time to venture into children's collections.

"The label was started by my mother years back, but was abandoned as she was focusing on other projects.

I have noticed of late that many designers are focusing on adults, hence the children are neglected," she said.

The 26-year-old stylist and designer said was inspired by travelling and the love of fashion.

"Each time I travel, I love shopping and my friends would ask me to style themselves. Most of them have children, but those children will not have anything nice to wear. I grew up playing dress up with my sister and each time our parents bought us new clothes, we ended up styling ourselves. At first I didn't want to venture into the fashion world, but I was born in a family who love fashion, from my dad to my aunt," she said.

She said that she sources her merchandise from Turkey, Italy, China and the United Kingdom among others.

"I have rebranded the house and started with merchandise from foreign shops, the designer wear for toddlers especially. As a stylist, I also want to engage local tailors so they too can make some local products which can also promote" she said.

Laura decided to use her name and sister Ellcy for identity.

"Nothing has changed and if you want to grow in the fashion industry, it is all about identity before creativity.

"The only challenge we are facing now is business is low because of Covid-19, hence most of the work is done virtually as customers are shopping online.

"Somehow there is a danger of shopping online as most clients were complaining that what they have bought will be different from what they bought," she said.

Asked if she will have a brand ambassador as the case with big fashion houses, Laura is for now was focusing on styling and merchandise.

"Our collection is mainly for young children, so it is difficult to engage children, especially in these trying times," said Laura.