Zimbabwe: Robbers Target Evening Commuters

Several people have been robbed while going home in the evening police have reported.

A 42-year-old Harare woman was robbed and raped recently when she accepted a lift outside the Simon Vengai Muzenda bus terminus.

The car, which already had five men aboard, offered her a lift to Domboshava at 9.45pm and she assumed it was an ordinary mshikashika.

Police said the woman boarded a silver grey Toyota Wish vehicle at the intersection of Simon V Muzenda Street and Robert Mugabe Road and the car was then driven north along Simon V. Muzenda Street before turning into Josiah Chinamano Avenue.

The driver, however, suddenly diverted from the route and drove to a dam in Retreat Park in the Waterfalls area. One of the robbers produced a knife and demanded valuables from the woman.

She surrendered a bag with 15 bath towels, 15 ladies' panties, several flea market wares, US$45 cash and $300 and a Gtel cellphone.

The woman's stolen property is worth $11 640.

One of the robbers then pulled the woman from the car and raped her once before they drove away, leaving her at the scene.

She sought overnight accommodation from a nearby house and made a report at Waterfalls Police Station.

Another man lost a satchel, Samsung laptop, jersey and an Itel A32 cellphone in Westlea to two robbers who waylaid him after he disembarked from a commuter omnibus and was walking home alone.

The man was assaulted and fell down and sustained a cut on the left eye.

A woman who was walking along Sherwood Drive in north-west Harare lost a cellphone and a handbag to a lone robber.

The robber had followed after she alighted from a commuter omnibus around 7.30pm.

A 40-year-old Ruwa man lost his Itel P32 cellphone, a Samsung Galaxy J1 cellphone and US$485 cash to a robber who attacked him while on his way home at around 7.30pm.

The man was hit once with a stone on the head and he fell down and lost consciousness.

When he regained consciousness, he discovered that his cellphones and cash had been stolen.

A 37-year-old man who was waiting for transport along Mutare Road in Ruwa lost an Itel P15 cellphone, Lenovo cellphone and black satchel to an armed robber who attacked him at around 9pm.

It is reported that while he was waiting for transport to go to Goromonzi, the robber emerged from the darkness and hit him once on the head with an unknown object.

He fell down and lost consciousness.

When he regained consciousness, he discovered he had been robbed.