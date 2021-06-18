Tanzania: Mwinyi Woos Investors From Middle East

ZANZIBAR President Dr Hussein Mwinyi has asked the government of Qatar to encourage investors from the Arabic nation to come and invest in the Isles.

President Mwinyi mentioned the specific sectors that investors from Qatar could invest in as tourism, fisheries as well as oil and gas sectors, insisting the investment environment is conducive Dr Mwinyi made the plea at the State House here yesterday when he held talks with Qatar's Ambassador to Tanzania, Sheikh Hussain Ahmad Al Homaid, who visited the Indian Ocean semiautonomous archipelago for a familiarisation tour.

The Isles leader assured the ambassador that Zanzibar already has a special policy for investment development, as a step towards building its economy.

He asked Qatar to assist in improving the water, health and education sectors.

"Our relationship remains good and we need to strengthen it even further. We need to continue with our cooperation between the two countries, along with engaging the private sector," he said.

President Mwinyi added that the scheduled flights between Zanzibar and Qatar is an important opportunity to develop trade between the two countries, and called on Qatar to create a better market environment for a wide range of goods. Dr Mwinyi asked Qatar to communicate with Zanzibar about the planned tour of the Royal Family as soon as possible, for preparations, so that they can get the reception they deserve.

The president wished the country good luck in the ongoing preparations for the World Cup, scheduled in 2022. On his side, Ambassador Homaid pledged his country's cooperation with Zanzibar in various social sectors, including education, water and health.

He said the country has been providing many tourists who visit various countries around the world, including Zanzibar, among them from the Royal Family. He promised to play a great role in encouraging the country's investors to come to the Isles to invest, as a step towards promoting existing partnerships, as he prayed to God to eradicate the Covid-19, to pave the way for smooth preparations for the World Cup.

While in Zanzibar, Sheikh Al Homaid also held talks with other Isles leaders. Meanwhile, in a separate meeting, President Mwinyi also met and held talks with the Turkish Ambassador to Tanzania Dr Mehmet Gulluoglu.

Dr Mwinyi said he was confident investors from Turkey would be encouraged to invest in different fields in the isles. Ambassador Mehmet pledged to cement the relationship and cooperation between the two countries, while supporting the Zanzibar's efforts in strengthening the tourism, fisheries as well as oil and gas sectors.