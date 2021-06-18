Ethiopia: Organization Hands Over 200 Local Assembled Cars

18 June 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Meseret Behailu -

ADDIS ABABA - Hello Taxi organization yesterday handed over 200 local assembled cars to customers aiming to providing modern tourist transport service, realizing tourism sector development, creating jobs and ensuring nation's prosperity.

During the handing-over event, Culture and Tourism State Minister Buzena Alkider said Ethiopia has huge potential for job creation opportunity on tourism sector. "That is why the reformist government has been giving serious attention to the sector and carrying out various activities especially creating attractive tourist destinations".

According to the state minister, transport facilitation has been playing significant role for handling tourists in a good manner and building the image of the country. In this end, Hello taxi organization expected to make the real difference in the future, particularly in terms of satisfying tourists' transport interest.

As to her, the ministry is keen on supporting such organization to protect tourists' healthy, ensure efficient and convenient transportation service to them, and the like to realize nation's prosperity.

Organization Founder and Managing Director Daniel Yohannes on his part said that the organization has been carrying out various activities collaborating with Ministry of Culture and Tourism to develop the tourism sector.

Particularly, many tourist destinations have been building in the city by allocating huge capital during the past three years. This shows that a city is well going to be tourism center. Therefore, a city needs adequate tourist transport facility.

According to Daniel, the assembled new Hello Taxes are very standard and favorable to tourists, which have seven chairs per car. As to him, the organization has delivered three tourists' ambulances to the Ministry; out of he promised to give 11 ambulances whilst the remains eight deliver for the short coming period. Citizens (saviors or customers) paid 25 percent (240,000 Birr) from the total cost to obtain the cars whilst the remains fee will be paid within five years, he added.

