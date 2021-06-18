Ethiopia: Etu Lays Cornerstone to Build Regional Flagship Tvet

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopian Technical University (ETU) laid foundation stone for building a center of excellence focus on cultivating and utilizing skills for transformation and regional integration.

The foundation stone laid by Science and Higher Education (MoSHE) Minister Samuel Urkato (PhD) on Wednesday. On the occasion, Samuel said that the ongoing reform undertaken on science, technology, higher education and TVET institutes has widened opportunities for the sector in focusing on practical training that has a potential to cultivate problem solver human capitals.

"The policy gaps have been addressed and allowed TVET center to provide 70 percent practical training for the students. In this regard, utilizing the opportunities is highly expected from institutions." The construction of this center will bring opportunities of cultivating qualified human capital for the country as well as for the region. Hence, close follow up to complete the project as per the schedule is key to hit the intended target, he added.

"We'll continue to address fairness, accessibility gaps in this sector and also working to improve and ensure facilities provision and to achieve quality education. TVET centers expected to transform the country's development. "

According to the minister, the center would focus on innovation and technological transformation that could play significant share for the state and the regions development. The total budget for this project allocated 24.85 million USD from World Bank, ETU President Teshale Berecha on his part said

that the center is planned to increase the access and improve quality of TVET programs and support regional integration and regional economic corridors. Ethiopian Technical University (ETU) is one of the seven flagship TVET institutes in Ethiopia which is striving to be center of excellence in manufacturing technology (tool and die) and leather and leather products and other sectors.

Expansion of training, infrastructure, student enrollment and institutional capacity building components the key direction of the institute, it was learnt.To attain the development objectives, the university under East Africa Skill for Transformation and Regional Integration Project (EASTRIP) has developed a five year strategic investment plan (SIP) based on international best practice of TVET institutional reform, the president noted.