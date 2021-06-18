Ethiopia: Ethio-Telecom Capitalizes On Digital Transformation

Expands telebirr, electronic pay

BY MENGESHA AMARE -

JIMMA-Ethio-telecom has been capitalizing on creating cash less society via well expanding the use of telebirr in different parts of the nation as standardization of payment mechanisms on the Internet is essential to the success of running business, so stated Company CEO.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of 4G LTE to address the South West region towns such as Jimma, Agaro,Beddele,Bonga, Koisha, Mettu, Mizan, Teppi and the likes Tuesday, Company CEO Firehiwot Tamiru said the world has now been advancing towards full and efficient digital technology utilization, and our country is also in a passion to well enjoy digitalizing.

The company continues expanding LTE advanced service, which enables citizens to use internet service as promptly as possible, which aims at swiftly running socio-economic activities and easing doing business, said Firehiwot.

She also said that the company has endeavored to expand the service to all parts of the country. The company has run a number of activities to help the nation well carry out a range of social, economic and even political activities. According to Firehiwot, the system would help citizens use high definition (HD) applications as the expansion of the project has been a multipurpose move.

Telebirr has successfully integrated with mobile money platform and provided subscribers with a convenience to purchase from the comfort of their mobile devices anywhere and anytime. According to Firehiwot, telebirr menu increases the number of payments, purchases and transactions that can be carried out from the phone which we believe is what customers are looking for in a mobile financial platform, and telebirr is protected by secure system, trusted and dependable operator (no theft, make transactions with no cash at hand).

Businesses offering domestic and international services must have assurance that payment will be received, that it is secure and that it is valid. Addressing security issues is crucial to the acceptance of online payment standards, consumers and merchants must be able to trust that their information is kept intact and remains secure during transmission. Telebirr is a standard that protect the integrity of online transactions.

The most popular application of telebirr is that instead of getting a paycheck and putting it into a bank account, the money is deposited to an account electronically. Telebirr is considered to be a safe, reliable, and convenient way to conduct business, she said.

She also underscored that digital transformation is a long-term commitment to differentiating and growing companies by reexamining all aspects of their business. "Our path to creating and growing tellbirr is unique to our partners' companies' specific needs, we have found that this step is playing a critical role in attaining a successful digital transformation initiative," Firehiwot added.