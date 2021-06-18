South Africa: Cape Town River Club - It's Best to Trust the Experts On the Development's Impact On Kingfishers and Biodiversity

17 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Jody Aufrichtig

The developers of the River Club in Cape Town have objected to a Daily Maverick article which claimed that the development was a potential 'biodiversity bomb' that posed a 'threat to a variety of birdlife and wildlife'.

Jody Aufrichtig is spokesperson for the Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust.

After months of careful evidence-gathering and analysis, independent biodiversity specialists produced scientific reports which concluded that the redevelopment of the River Club in Observatory, Cape Town, would "greatly enhance the River Club area for birds and water-related wildlife in general".

These extensive reports, compiled in the course of the project's environmental impact assessment (EIA), and which are publicly available, are crucial reading for anyone who cares about the project's impact on biodiversity.

After considering various appeals against his department's decision to grant the environmental authorisation for the project, the provincial minister of local government, environmental affairs and development planning, Anton Bredell, as the final decision-maker, upheld the decision.

The extensive rationale for the minister's decision to dismiss all nine appeals is contained in a notice of his decision, issued on 22 February 2021. Again, anyone truly interested in the site's biodiversity should read this document.

Unfortunately, Isabella Hayden, the author of the article,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
High-Ranking Islamic State Militant Captured in Mali
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Zambia's Founding President Kenneth Kaunda Dies
Kenya's Economy Joined at The Hip With China - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X