South Africa: Cape Town River Club - It's Best to Trust the Experts On the Development's Impact On Kingfishers and Biodiversity

The developers of the River Club in Cape Town have objected to a Daily Maverick article which claimed that the development was a potential 'biodiversity bomb' that posed a 'threat to a variety of birdlife and wildlife'.

Jody Aufrichtig is spokesperson for the Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust.

After months of careful evidence-gathering and analysis, independent biodiversity specialists produced scientific reports which concluded that the redevelopment of the River Club in Observatory, Cape Town, would "greatly enhance the River Club area for birds and water-related wildlife in general".

These extensive reports, compiled in the course of the project's environmental impact assessment (EIA), and which are publicly available, are crucial reading for anyone who cares about the project's impact on biodiversity.

After considering various appeals against his department's decision to grant the environmental authorisation for the project, the provincial minister of local government, environmental affairs and development planning, Anton Bredell, as the final decision-maker, upheld the decision.

The extensive rationale for the minister's decision to dismiss all nine appeals is contained in a notice of his decision, issued on 22 February 2021. Again, anyone truly interested in the site's biodiversity should read this document.

Unfortunately, Isabella Hayden, the author of the article,...