South Africa: MTN Pulse Takes Over the Go Show - Get Your Nominations in Now

Johannesburg — 18th JUNE 2021, -/ Centre for African Journalists (CAJ News) - IN celebration of Youth Month, MTN Pulse has taken over The Go Show, giving young hustlers under the age of 25 the opportunity to win a digital boost to elevate their various hustles. The digital boost will include a smartphone, laptop, a 12-month Wi-Fi connection, a 12-month masterclass voucher, and more.

The Go Show MTN Pulse Takeover airs on SABC 1 every Wednesday and Thursday, hosted by young go-getters who are on a path to success, like Uncle Vinny and Rabia Ghoor. Together with MTN Pulse, they will encourage young people to participate and assist with delivering the digital boosts to lucky winners across the country.

To enter The Go Show MTN Pulse Takeover, young people under 25 need to join MTN Pulse by dialing *411# and register. Once registered, they need to nominate themselves or someone else by posting a video or post on social media and tag @MTNza and #TheGoShow. Customers who are successfully registered on MTN Pulse will receive a free 1GB Social Pass bundle, giving them free data for use on multiple social media platforms until 30 June 2021.

The Go Show MTN Pulse Takeover nominations are now open and will close on 30 June.

"In April we started an upliftment project called The Go Show, where we travelled the country rewarding South Africans with all-inclusive digital makeovers as nominated for by our social communities. We offered them the digital equipment and connectivity they needed to match their self-motivation; enabling them to get up, get going and make the most of the opportunities in front of them," says Mapula Bodibe, Chief Consumer Officer at MTN South Africa.

"From side-hustles to small businesses and struggling community projects, we are so humbled to have been able to help a handful of South Africans start on their roads to success. It has really been a rewarding and fulfilling project that MTN is immensely proud of," continues Bodibe.

"It wasn't enough for us, however. We have the digital services, devices and connectivity solutions to help our youth succeed at whatever they set their minds to and so, we're very excited that the MTN Pulse is taking the reins of The Go Show to focus on our South African youth who have for the past 14 months had to, in most cases, put their lives on hold," explains Bodibe.

MTN Pulse is all about empowering young people under 25, enabling them to dream, learn, grow, and succeed. It's a platform that celebrates young people through discounted data offers, unique lifestyle experiences, and rewards just for being on the price plan. The Takeover with The Go Show is just one way we're enabling under 25s with the digital resources they require to elevate their hustle.

It's easy to be part of the MTN Pulse family. South Africans under 25 years of age can dial *411# to join.

The Go Show: MTN Pulse Takeover will air on SABC 1 every Wednesday at 16:27 and Thursday at 17:26 from 16 June to 19 August.

For all The Go Show: MTN Pulse Takeover news and announcements, follow @MTNza #TheGoShow on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Distributed by Centre for African Journalists (CAJ News) on behalf of MTN.

