Rwanda: Over 120 Apply to Participate in World Beach Volleyball Tour

17 June 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

124 teams from across the globe have applied to take part in the much-anticipated world international volleyball tournament on the sand "FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour 2021" slated from July 14 -18, on the shores of Lake Kivu, in Rubavu District, Western Province.

The competition, which falls into five categories is the second round (Star 2) tournament, also known as "Rubavu Open 2021", that Rwanda is going to host after holding a successful first round (Star 1) of the same competition in 2019.

Christian Hatumimana, the Executive Secretary of the Rwanda Volleyball Association (FRVB) who doubles as the tournament director, said that the tournament was considered on the World Volleyball Association (FIVB) calendar based on the venue for the tournament, the points that participating teams have on global rankings and the technology that will be used to spread it around the world as well as the prizes.

Prior to hosting the tournament in 2019, Rwanda first sent the beach sand to Canada to be tested to check whether it meets the quality standards required by FIVB.

As required by FIVB rules for competitions such teams require participation within 30 days for the competition to take place.

Among 124 teams that registered for the competition, there are 71 men's teams and 53 women teams from 39 countries.

They will be reduced to 42 teams, a number that any legal competition recognised by FIVB should not exceed.

Hatumimana revealed that FIVB is considering selecting teams that will be allowed to participate in the tournament based on their current scores before the final list is announced on June 23.

At least 19 teams from both men's and women's categories will be rewarded with cash prizes where best performing teams from each category will share $25,000.

The first team will take home $4,000 while the first and second runners-up will pocket $3,000 and $2,000 respectively. The 19th team will take $500.

Rwanda will be represented by two men's teams and two women's teams.

The men's category consists of Olivier Ntagengwa and Patrick Kavalo Akumuntu and Venuste Gatsinzi and Fils Habanzintwari.

Women will be represented by Charlotte Nzayisenga and Valentine Munezero and Team Seraphine Mukantambara who joins Benitha Mukandayisenga.

Read the original article on New Times.

