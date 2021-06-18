Rwanda: Muhitira Targets Gold Medal at Kigali Peace Marathon

Rwanda's middle and long-distance runner Félicien Muhitira has vowed to become the third Rwandan male athlete to strike gold in the half-marathon category of the forthcoming Kigali International Peace Marathon scheduled for June 20.

The first to do so was legendary long-distance runner Dieudonné Disi in 2006, while Noel Hitimana scooped a gold medal in the 2018 half-marathon.

Only two Rwandans have won gold medals in the half-marathon category as they continue to struggle for the same silverware in the full marathon.

This year's Kigali Peace Marathon is expected to attract a record 8000 participants from around the world.

Muhitira, one of the most experienced Rwanda athletes, is aware of the tough challenge awaiting him from Kenyan and Ugandan runners but remains confident of dominating the podium as he aims for nothing but a gold medal.

"I want to climb on that podium, see my country's flag flying high and the national anthem being sang. I know the kind of challenge awaiting me, especially from Kenyans. Of course my main target is to beat my current personal best and if I manage to, I will definitely be heading for gold," Muhitira said.

Inaugurated in 2005, the Kigali Peace Marathon has grown by leaps and bounds from a local event to becoming one of the biggest athletics events on the continent.

The race was established as an avenue to use sport as a tool to heal and unify Rwandans, and connect them to the world, after the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

In the competitive marathon and half-marathon events, Rwanda will field twelve representatives who are in residential camp for intensive preparations, in Kicukiro District for the last two weeks.

June 20

Kigali International Peace Marathon