Rwanda: Basketball - Rwanda Seeks to Host Afrobasket Women Zone V Qualifiers

Rwanda could host the Women's African Basketball Championship qualifiers slated next month. The development was confirmed by the federation's vice President Richard Nyirishema in an interview with Times Sport on Wednesday, June 16.

The Afrobasket qualifiers were expected to take place in Egypt from July 5 through 10 but the country's basketball federation refused to host it.

"We have sent our request to the international basketball federation telling them we want to host the Women's African Basketball Championship qualifiers next month. We have all the requirements," said Nyirishema

He added "We are still waiting for an answer from FIBA in regard to whether we will be the hosts. We have proposed to them July 12 to 17 as the dates that would be comfortable for us to host the competition."

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the women's national basketball team entered a residential camp for intensive training as they prepare for qualifiers of the Africa Women's Basketball Championship.

The 17-player provisional squad comprises 12 from the domestic league and five who play abroad, mostly in the United States.

Countries that have confirmed participation are; Kenya, South Sudan, Rwanda, Egypt and Uganda more countries are expected to confirm their participation.