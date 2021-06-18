Rwanda: RDB Releases List of Hotels, Restaurants Where Staff, Clients Must Take Covid-19 Tests

17 June 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

A total of 15 selected hotels and restaurants have been given permission to work with accredited private clinics in testing staff and visiting clients for Covid-19 at their premises.

The decision, which takes effect on Friday, June 18, is part of the new guidelines announced Wednesday by Rwanda Development Board (RDB), which were developed to ensure a safe and conducive environment in frequently visited hotels and restaurants.

The development follows a recent spike in new Covid-19 infections, which officials have described as worrying numbers.

Under the new guidelines, tests must be taken within seven days for visiting clients and every after two weeks for staff.

While they can be done at designated private clinics, RDB said that "Accredited private clinics with partner hotels can arrange on-site testing," adding, "An appropriate room shall be availed at the hotel for testing."

To ensure quality services, however, the statement noted that only trained medical personnel will be allowed to conduct the tests.

Every two weeks, concerned hotels will be asked to report the Covid-19 status of their staff.

Meanwhile, hotels and restaurants are required to give notice of the exact number of people they can host at ago, which is equivalent to 30 per cent of their capacity.

Also encouraged are outdoor dining events as they present less risk for the spread of the virus.

Besides the 15 selected establishments, other hotels and restaurants will be subject to randomized sample testing undertaken by Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) for both clients and staff.

Over the last week, Rwanda witnessed an eruption in daily new Covid-19 cases following months of relatively low numbers.

According to Dr Sabin Nsanzimana, RBC Director-General, the rate of new infections has massively increased by 245 per cent while the death rate has also gone up by 24 per cent.

This, he warned, called for more vigilance among the public, especially to those who continue to recklessly violate the pandemic protocols.

As of Wednesday, June 16, Rwanda had recorded 29,175 total cases among which 376 patients have lost the battle.

Nationwide vaccination campaign continues with at least more than 5 per cent of the country's population expected to be vaccinated by the end of this month.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
High-Ranking Islamic State Militant Captured in Mali
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Zambia's Founding President Kenneth Kaunda Dies
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Economy Joined at The Hip With China - Report
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X