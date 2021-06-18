Rwanda: Women Basketball - Dates Confirmed for Afrobasket Qualifiers in Kigali

The world basketball governing body, Fiba, has announced dates for the upcoming Women's African Basketball Championship qualifiers to be held next month in Rwanda.

Désiré Mugwiza, President of the Rwanda Basketball Federation, confirmed the development to Times Sport on Thursday.

The showpiece has been scheduled for July 12-17, at the Kigali Arena.

Initially, the Zone V qualifiers tournament was due to be hosted by Egypt on July 5-10, but the country decided not to organise it amid a reportedly delegate Covid-19 situation.

"Hosting this tournament means a lot to Rwanda as we continue the journey to revamp our focus on women's basketball at regional and continental level," said Mugwiza.

Zone 5 is comprised of 11 countries including Burundi, Egypt, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda.

Following the latest upsurge of the coronavirus pandemic, the event will be held under strict safety protocols by FIBA and the Ministry of Health.

Under the guidance of Senegalese tactician Cheikh Sarr and his assistant Claude Muhirwa, the Rwandan team have reported to residential camp at Elevate Hotel in Nyarutarama, and train sessions at Kigali Arena.

The 17-member squad includes 12 players from the domestic league, and five foreign-based players.

By press time Thursday, US-based duo of Sifa Joyeuse Ineza (Greenforest College) and Hope Butera (South Georgia Tech College) had linked up with teammates in camp, while Bella Murekatete and Tierra Henderson - also based in the U.S. - are expected on June 22.

Cameroon will host the 2021 Women's African Basketball Championship finals on September 17-26.