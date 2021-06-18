Rwanda: Cycling - National Road Championships Postponed

The Rwanda Cycling Federation (Ferwacy) has postponed the 2021 National Road Championships following the latest spike in Covid-19 cases in Kigali and some other districts that have been put under special restrictions as a result.

The championship was scheduled from June 19-20, and expected to attract riders from 17 local clubs.

Ferwacy decided to push it to a later date after being cautioned about the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country, including in areas where the races' itinerary would use.

"After holding discussions with concerned government institutions, the championship has been postponed in order to comply with measures to contain the spread of Covid-19. We will communicate the new dates," reads part of a statement from Ferwacy, released on Thursday.

Since last week, Rwanda is experiencing a spike in new infections and fatalities - including four on Wednesday - related to the virus after the pandemic had subsided for a couple of months.

Before announcing the postponement of the race, a total of 17 cycling clubs were expected to be represented in this year's edition, competing in three categories; elite men, women and juniors.

As per the recently announced itineraries, junior and women riders had to race a total of 89 kilometres, departing from Base in Rulindo District, through Gicumbi before heading to the finishing line in Gasanze, Gasabo District.

Meanwhile, the men's elite category would ride a distance of 128 kilometres departing from Shyorongi, in Rulindo District, riding through Gicumbi towards a finishing line in Gasanze in Gasabo District.