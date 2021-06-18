Rwanda: Cycling - National Road Championships Postponed

17 June 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

The Rwanda Cycling Federation (Ferwacy) has postponed the 2021 National Road Championships following the latest spike in Covid-19 cases in Kigali and some other districts that have been put under special restrictions as a result.

The championship was scheduled from June 19-20, and expected to attract riders from 17 local clubs.

Ferwacy decided to push it to a later date after being cautioned about the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country, including in areas where the races' itinerary would use.

"After holding discussions with concerned government institutions, the championship has been postponed in order to comply with measures to contain the spread of Covid-19. We will communicate the new dates," reads part of a statement from Ferwacy, released on Thursday.

Since last week, Rwanda is experiencing a spike in new infections and fatalities - including four on Wednesday - related to the virus after the pandemic had subsided for a couple of months.

Before announcing the postponement of the race, a total of 17 cycling clubs were expected to be represented in this year's edition, competing in three categories; elite men, women and juniors.

As per the recently announced itineraries, junior and women riders had to race a total of 89 kilometres, departing from Base in Rulindo District, through Gicumbi before heading to the finishing line in Gasanze, Gasabo District.

Meanwhile, the men's elite category would ride a distance of 128 kilometres departing from Shyorongi, in Rulindo District, riding through Gicumbi towards a finishing line in Gasanze in Gasabo District.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
High-Ranking Islamic State Militant Captured in Mali
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Zambia's Founding President Kenneth Kaunda Dies
Kenya's Economy Joined at The Hip With China - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X