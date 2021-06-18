Rwanda: Covid-19 - Kigali Peace Marathon Participants Required PCR Test

17 June 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Only participants who will present a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for Covid-19 will be allowed to take part in the Kigali International Peace Marathon on Sunday, June 20.

The development was announced in a communique issued by the Rwanda Athletics Federation (RAF) on Thursday, June 17, detailing protocols that will be observed to ensure safety for everyone taking part in the marathon.

"All participants in the full marathon, half marathon and Run for Fun must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test. Testing of all participants is scheduled to take place at Amahoro National Stadium, and everyone will bear their own cost for the test," reads the statement.

Bib numbers and other kits will be distributed to all registered participants on Saturday, June 19, from 8am to 7pm at Amahoro Stadium, according to the communique.

During the contest come June 20, runners have been urged not to linger or gather in groups during or after the race.

The RAF statement further reads: "We are working to hold the best event possible under these unforeseen circumstances, and we kindly request your understanding and cooperation as we prioritize the health and safety of our participants, volunteers, and the Rwandan community."

At the time of publication, officials were in a meeting to discuss whether those who cannot afford a PCR test, which costs $50, will be refunded.

Last year's edition of the annual marathon event, one of the biggest on the continent, was cancelled as the country sought to contain the spread of the novel virus.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
High-Ranking Islamic State Militant Captured in Mali
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Zambia's Founding President Kenneth Kaunda Dies
Kenya's Economy Joined at The Hip With China - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X