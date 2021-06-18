Rwanda: Covid-19 - Kigali Peace Marathon Participants Required PCR Test

Only participants who will present a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for Covid-19 will be allowed to take part in the Kigali International Peace Marathon on Sunday, June 20.

The development was announced in a communique issued by the Rwanda Athletics Federation (RAF) on Thursday, June 17, detailing protocols that will be observed to ensure safety for everyone taking part in the marathon.

"All participants in the full marathon, half marathon and Run for Fun must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test. Testing of all participants is scheduled to take place at Amahoro National Stadium, and everyone will bear their own cost for the test," reads the statement.

Bib numbers and other kits will be distributed to all registered participants on Saturday, June 19, from 8am to 7pm at Amahoro Stadium, according to the communique.

During the contest come June 20, runners have been urged not to linger or gather in groups during or after the race.

The RAF statement further reads: "We are working to hold the best event possible under these unforeseen circumstances, and we kindly request your understanding and cooperation as we prioritize the health and safety of our participants, volunteers, and the Rwandan community."

At the time of publication, officials were in a meeting to discuss whether those who cannot afford a PCR test, which costs $50, will be refunded.

Last year's edition of the annual marathon event, one of the biggest on the continent, was cancelled as the country sought to contain the spread of the novel virus.