Mauritius: Covid-19 - 3 744 Pcr Tests Conducted

18 June 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

A total of 3 744 PCR tests were carried out by the Ministry of Health and Wellness as at yesterday. The results were obtained late in the evening as follows:

- Two cases were detected in COVID-19 Testing Centres. One positive case is a resident of Plaine Magnien and the epidemiological link has already been determined. The other person resides at Midlands and the epidemiological link is yet to be determined.

- One case was detected during a routine test at the Dr. A.G Jeetoo Hospital. The patient is a resident of Vallée-Pitot.

1 110 people have contracted COVID-19 since 05 March and as at yesterday afternoon, 704 of them, considered cured, were able to return home.

The country has 389 active cases of COVID-19 and as of this morning, only 42 of them were admitted to the New ENT Hospital due to pre-existing comorbidities or mild symptoms requiring medical monitoring.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
High-Ranking Islamic State Militant Captured in Mali
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Zambia's Founding President Kenneth Kaunda Dies
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Economy Joined at The Hip With China - Report
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X