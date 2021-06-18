Mauritius: Covid-19 - 3 744 Pcr Tests Conducted

press release

A total of 3 744 PCR tests were carried out by the Ministry of Health and Wellness as at yesterday. The results were obtained late in the evening as follows:

- Two cases were detected in COVID-19 Testing Centres. One positive case is a resident of Plaine Magnien and the epidemiological link has already been determined. The other person resides at Midlands and the epidemiological link is yet to be determined.

- One case was detected during a routine test at the Dr. A.G Jeetoo Hospital. The patient is a resident of Vallée-Pitot.

1 110 people have contracted COVID-19 since 05 March and as at yesterday afternoon, 704 of them, considered cured, were able to return home.

The country has 389 active cases of COVID-19 and as of this morning, only 42 of them were admitted to the New ENT Hospital due to pre-existing comorbidities or mild symptoms requiring medical monitoring.